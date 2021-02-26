PMC floats tender for river rejuvenation project
The Pune Municipal corporation had published the tender for the Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation project which is getting executed with the help of JICA (Japan International Co-operation Agency).
On January 27th, 2021, union minister for road transport Nitin Gadkari held a review meeting for Pune city’s river rejuvenation project which is being funded by the Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA).
Gadkari instructed the PMC to float the tender by February end. He even instructed the Central government officials to give all necessary permission that is required to kickstart the project.
PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “We have received almost all clearance from the Central government. Now, the PMC started the tendering process. The PMC would start the project work on the ground very soon.”
Maharashtra irrigation minister Jayant Patil, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, mayor Mohol, standing committee chairman Rasne and municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar were present for the meeting with Gadkari.
Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “As the cost of the previous tender was inflated, it got cancelled. The Jalshakti mantralaya gave permission to scrap the project. As the project cost was high it got scrapped earlier and took a long time. Now, I am not aware of the estimated cost but whatever excess amount that was approved by the JICA would need to be paid by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).”
