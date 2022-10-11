Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC instructs ward offices to clear garbage from highways

PMC instructs ward offices to clear garbage from highways

Published on Oct 11, 2022 12:02 AM IST

The civic body had earlier received complaints of garbage piling along highways and city’s entrance gates

Garbage lying on highways. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Foul smell due to garbage on highways and service roads is causing inconvenience to commuters. Accordingly, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday, instructed all ward offices to clear the trash from highways.

According to PMC officials, it is the responsibility of the National Highways Authority and grampanchayat to ensure cleanliness along highways, however, they do not have the right machinery for it.

Asha Raut, head, PMC solid waste management department said, “We have asked our ward officers to clean the highways and service roads which are either falling in their jurisdiction or near by.”

