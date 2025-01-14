PMC issues show cause notice to private hospital in Baner

In the first action taken this year, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a show cause notice to Healing Hands Clinic, a private hospital in Baner allegedly found violating the norms of the Bombay Nursing Home Registration Act 1949 and Maharashtra Nursing Home Registration (Amendment) Rules 2021, officials said. Till date, the PMC has completed inspection of more than 87 hospitals in the city. The inspection drive will continue for a month, officials said. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Following directions from the public health department, the PMC from Thursday last week began inspection of 850 nursing homes and hospitals registered with it. Among these, Healing Hands Clinic, a National Accreditation Board for Hospitals (NABH)-accredited specialty hospital, too, was inspected as part of the special inspection drive, officials said.

As per the notice, the ward medical officer of the Aundh-Baner ward office visited the hospital on Friday. During inspection, it was found that the hospital has a valid nursing home registration and licence till 2027. However, it was found operating without compliance with the Nursing Home Act.

Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health officer of the PMC, said, “The hospital was found operating without a valid fire no-objection certificate (NOC). As per the amendment, all hospitals and nursing homes registered under the Nursing Home Act have to mandatorily display the patients’ rights charter, treatment tariff, phone numbers and details of the local authority and grievance redressal cell. However, none of this was found to be displayed by the hospital.”

Dr Devkar said, “We have provided the hospital with a 30-day period to complete the necessary compliance. Once compliance is carried out, the hospital must submit a report. However, we have issued strict instructions to take immediate and stern action if compliance is not met within the specified timeframe.”

Whereas an official of the hospital administration said, “The hospital has applied for the fire NOC and is likely to receive it soon. The fire compliance process takes a couple of months, which is why we were unable to provide the fire NOC. A small board with information about treatment tariffs and other details has been placed at the reception. Instructions have been given to display larger boards with all relevant information in prominent locations. All compliance measures will be completed, and the report will be submitted to the PMC as soon as possible.”

Till date, the PMC has completed inspection of more than 87 hospitals in the city. The inspection drive will continue for a month, officials said.