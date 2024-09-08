PMC opens Late Vitthalrao Tupe auditorium at Hadapsar

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Saturday inaugurated the late Vitthalrao Tupe auditorium spread across two acres at Hadapsar. The opening ceremony saw the presence of MLA Chetan Tupe and municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale. Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar could not attend the event due to his ongoing yatra. The construction covers 5,767 square metre and the facility has seating capacity for 838 people, parking for 107 cars and 357 two-wheelers. (Hindustan Times)

Tupe said, “The construction covers 5,767 square metre and the facility has seating capacity for 838 people, parking for 107 cars and 357 two-wheelers. The auditorium has VIP room on the ground floor and 10 well-equipped modern green rooms, besides an art gallery.