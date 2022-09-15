PMC plans hydropower project on pilot basis at Bundgarden

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to appoint a consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) to set up a hydropower project at Bundgarden. PMC has identified the site on the Mula-Mutha river.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar plans the pilot project as a move towards saving energy cost. Experts claim that the installation cost will be recovered within six to seven years of the execution of the project.

Shrinivas Kandul, head, PMC electric department, said, “We have identified the site to generate hydropower after primary studies showed the location is feasible. Earlier, PMC had generated power at Naidu sewage treatment plant (STP) before it turned non-functional. We aim to generate 300 kW energy at Bundgarden site every year.”

One of PMC senior officers on condition of anonymity said, “We had discussed about the hydropower option while building the Bundgarden bridge. The bridge project has provision to install hydropower pumps.”

The civic administration plans to set up such projects at various sites mainly at STPs and water treatment plants post success of pilot plan.

During the launch of e-buses in the city recently, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations should take steps to generate non-conventional energy within the city either from solar or other ways to charge these buses.