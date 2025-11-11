PMC, police intensify drive to clear abandoned vehicles from roads

Pune: After noticing abandoned vehicles eating up public space during a recent anti-encroachment drive, Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has directed officials to strictly implement measures for disposal of such vehicles. Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has directed officials to strictly implement measures for disposal of abandoned vehicles. (HT)

“These abandoned vehicles take up public space, cause traffic congestion, contribute to parking shortages and inconvenience pedestrians. We are committed to clearing them off the streets,” he said.

The civic chief said that a coordinated action plan has been prepared with additional commissioner of police Manoj Patil to identify abandoned vehicles, paste notices giving the owners 48 hours to claim them, and later tow it to designated spots and dispose it as per government norms.

“In my view, there are around two to three lakh vehicles parked or dumped along roadsides across Pune,” Ram said.

Manoj Patil, additional commissioner of police, said, “While action against abandoned vehicles is a regular drive, we will intensify the exercise with the help of PMC. Citizens can complain or inform the Pune police regarding abandoned vehicles on Pune Traffic Police (PTP) app.”

Citizens have welcomed the move, calling it long overdue. “In several localities, half the road is blocked by unused or damaged vehicles. It becomes difficult even for ambulances and school buses to pass,” said Rohit Joshi, a resident of Kothrud.