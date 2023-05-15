Residents irked as PMC releases stray dogs back at Bramha Suncity

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) released stray dogs on Saturday despite resistance from the residents of Bramha Suncity in the Wadgaonsheri area. After three months as many as 25 stray dogs were released under police protection. Stray dogs inside Bramha Sun City society in Wadgaonsheri. (Hindustan Times)

The civic body claims the animal has to be released in the same locality as per the rules of the Animal Welfare Board of India and court orders.

On February 7, at least 50 stray dogs were taken away from in and around Bramha Suncity Society, after a six-year-old boy was allegedly mauled by a pack of stray canines on February 7. Following the incident, PMC impounded these stray dogs from in and around the society premises. Out of them, 25 stray dogs were released back between 2.30 am and 4 am (Saturday). More than 22 stray dogs will be released back in a couple of weeks. However, three stray dogs have died at shelter homes due to health issues.

Dr Sarika Funde, veterinary superintendent, PMC, said as per the court orders the stray dogs have to be returned to the location from where they are picked up and so we have released them back.

“All these 25 stray dogs are Rabies free, vaccinated and sterilised. They are in good health and have been released as per the rules of the Animal Welfare Board of India and court orders. There is a resistance from citizens due to which they were released in police protection,” she said.

Nagendra (Nagen) Rampuria, managing committee member of Bramha Suncity Society, said, “We had requested PMC commissioner, additional commissioner, district collector and other concerned officials to allow us time till we are heard by the Supreme Court in the welfare of both the animals and citizens. This requested time was well within the compliance date i.e. June 7 to implement the court’s order hence no contempt of the court. However, the dogs were released a couple of nights before the Supreme Court’s hearing,” he said.

Nagen, further stated that the society was unhappy with PMC and Pune police as the stray were released at 2 am gate crashing into the society.