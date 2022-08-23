Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC schools to be ranked on cleanliness

PMC schools to be ranked on cleanliness

Published on Aug 23, 2022

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to rank its schools on cleanliness and solid waste management parameters

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to rank its schools on cleanliness and solid waste management parameters.
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to rank its schools on cleanliness and solid waste management parameters. (HT FILE PHOTO)
By HT Correspondent

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to rank its schools on cleanliness and solid waste management parameters.

PMC with the help of Centre for Environment Education (CEC) has started an annual awareness programme covering schools under the Swachh Survey 2023.

The civic body on Tuesday organised a three-day workshop for teachers appointed as nodal officer by their school. Asha Raut, head, PMC solid waste management department, said, “We will cover relevant aspects in this workshop and after the training, teachers will implement these practices at their schools and hold student awareness events.”

PMC school education officer Meenakshi Raut and office-bearers from various departments attended the workshop.

According to PMC, around 0.3 million students are studying in civic schools. The population of students in the city is around 10 per cent. The awareness programme covering kids would help to keep city clean.

  • Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday told the Assembly that the Swargate-Katraj Metro extension route plan has been forwarded to the Centre for financial and technical approval. (HT PHOTO)

    Swargate-Katraj metro extension plan awaits Centre’s approval: CM

    Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday told the Assembly that the Swargate-Katraj Metro extension route plan has been forwarded to the Centre for financial and technical approval. The 5.4-km Swargate-Katraj Metro underground route plan covers three stations though elected members demand one more station either near Bharati Vidyapeeth or at Balajinagar as there is no station between Padmavati and Katraj. The project, after the Centre's consent, is expected to be completed by April 2027.

  • Installation of piers of the Pune Metro Line 3 connecting Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar has gained momentum. (HT PHOTO)

    50 piers installed in 6 months, work of Pune Metro Line 3 gains pace

    The installation of piers of the Pune Metro Line 3 project connecting the IT hub of Hinjewadi with the central hub of Shivajinagar has gained momentum as work for the 50th pier was completed on Monday at the Balewadi phata. The work of Pune Metro Line 3 on the Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar route has been jointly undertaken by Tata Group and PMRDA on the basis of Public Private Partnership.

  • Pune ring road project will split the city and the highway traffic, and help in the considerable reduction of vehicular pollution. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    CM Shinde allocates 250 crore for land acquisition of Pune ring road project

    Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, on Monday announced that ₹250 crore has been allocated for the land acquisition of the Pune ring road project, which is being executed by the Maharashtra Road Development Corporation. The land acquisition will be carried out in 83 villages in six talukas of Pune district. The state government has set a budget of ₹1,500 crore for this ambitious project, of which, ₹250 crore has been allocated.

  • Concept image of the riverfront project from Sangam bridge to Bundgarden stretch. (PMC.PHOTO)

    Pune’s riverfront development project to pick up pace

    Work on the sample stretch of proposed riverfront development, according to Pune Municipal Corporation, will pick up pace in the last leg of monsoon. According to the civic officials, 200 metres of sample stretch will offer an idea of what concept the plan would be from Sangam bridge to Bundgarden stretch of the 44km-long project. “We have already begun with geotechnical investigation on soil and strata,” said Mangesh Dighe, environment officer, PMC.

  • Roadside vendors encroach a footpath at Jakat Naka, Dhanori on Tuesday. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

    PMCs anti-encroachment drive loses steam, hawkers return to footpaths

    Despite getting support from citizens, media and the former mayor's organisation, the Pune Municipal Corporation has stopped its anti-encroachment drive all of a sudden. A trader from Sinhagad road said on condition of anonymity, “When the drive began, many traders began removing stalls which had extended across the footpaths on their own. But as the drive stopped, everyone resumed old practices.”

Tuesday, August 23, 2022
