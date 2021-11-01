Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC staff attacked during demolition drive in Hadapsar; 150 booked
pune news

PMC staff attacked during demolition drive in Hadapsar; 150 booked

It is a slum area located on the banks of a canal. The place had been razed earlier as well during demolition drive, but they settled in again. The officials had gone to the slum to raze it and they did, but the people attacked them, says sub-inspector Sagar Poman of Hadapsar police station, who is investigating the case
The Pune police has booked a group of as many as 150 people for attacking officials and guards of the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) in Hadapsar industrial area of Pune on Saturday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The Pune police has booked a group of as many as 150 people for attacking officials and guards of the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) in Hadapsar industrial area of Pune on Saturday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Copy Link
By HTC

PUNE The Pune police has booked a group of as many as 150 people for attacking officials and guards of the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) in Hadapsar industrial area of Pune on Saturday.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 28-year-old woman who works as an assistant engineer with the PMC.

“It is a slum area located on the banks of a canal. The place had been razed earlier as well, but they settled in again. The officials had gone to the slum to raze it and they did, but the people attacked them,” said sub-inspector Sagar Poman of Hadapsar police station, who is investigating the case.

The PMC team consisted of the an engineer, staff, and guards protecting the team. The settlement was dangerously close to the flow of the water and on its banks, according to the police.

The people pushed the officials around and threatened to “finish them” and break their limbs if they went ahead with the demolition, according to the complaint.

A case under Sections 353, 186, 143, 506, 504 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at HAdapsar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 01, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out