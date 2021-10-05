Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC starts 75-hour marathon Covid vaccination drive from today at two sites
PMC starts 75-hour marathon Covid vaccination drive from today at two sites

Published on Oct 05, 2021 12:14 AM IST
By Steffy Thevar

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has arranged for 75 hours of Covid-19 vaccination at two of its hospitals starting from Tuesday.

The two centres are Kamla Nehru hospital at Mangalwar peth and Sutar hospital in Kothrud. From Tuesday, 8 pm, both the centres will start vaccination for 75 consecutive hours, said Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

The civic body has received enough syringes and vaccines to conduct the drive at its two major hospitals.

Mohol said, “Vaccination has gained momentum in the PMC in the last few weeks. Therefore, the number of Covid patients has reduced. I appeal to the people of Pune to take advantage of the drive. ”

Dr Suryankant Deokar, PMC immunisation officer, said, “The hospital staff would conduct the vaccination drive day and night and in three shifts. We have enough syringes and vaccines to conduct the drive and by Monday evening we are hoping to get more syringes.”

Tuesday, October 05, 2021
