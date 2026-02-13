Pune: The state government has withdrawn the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (PMRDA) role as the planning authority for 23 villages and has handed over the responsibility to the Pune Municipal Corporation, minister of state for urban development Madhuri Misal said on Thursday. The villages were merged into the PMC limits in 2021. PMC to act as planning authority for 23 merged villages

An official notification issued by the urban development department on Wednesday formalised the decision. Misal said the move would ensure integrated and streamlined planning for development plan approvals, construction permissions, infrastructure creation and delivery of civic services in the merged villages.

“The decision will help speed up unified planning for these areas. Administrative hurdles between the municipal corporation, the regional development authority and the urban development department have now been resolved,” Misal said, adding that the special planning authority status granted earlier had been revoked and all powers would now rest with the PMC.

She said she had consistently followed up on the issue at the Mantralaya level to ensure that the planning powers were transferred to the civic body.

The villages that will benefit from the decision include Mhalunge, Sus, Bavdhan Budruk, Kirkatwadi, Pisoli, Kondhwe-Dhavade, Kopre, Nanded, Khadakwasla, Manjari Budruk, Narhe, Holkarwadi, Autade-Handewadi, Wadachiwadi, Shewalewadi, Nandoshi, Sanasnagar, Mangevadi, Bhilarewadi, Gujar Nimbalkarwadi, Jambhulwadi, Kolewadi and Wagholi.

Calling the decision crucial for the city’s future growth, Misal said, “This is an important step towards balanced and holistic development of Pune. It will help in the long-term planned development of the 23 merged villages, creation of organised infrastructure and improvement in the quality of life of residents.”