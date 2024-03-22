 PMC to complete pre-monsoon work despite code of conduct - Hindustan Times
PMC to complete pre-monsoon work despite code of conduct

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 22, 2024 06:50 AM IST

Newly joined Pune Municipal Commissioner Rajendra Bhosale assured that despite having the model code of conduct, the civic body will prioritise the completion of the pre-monsoon works in the city.

Many senior officers were transferred from the PMC after the Election Commission ordered the transfer of all officers who had held the same position for the previous three years. (HT PHOTO)

After taking over the reins from Vikram Kumar, he said, “After joining, I took the review of all the ongoing development works at all departments. Our priority is now to complete pre-monsoon works.”

Bhosale said, “Though there is a model code of conduct, there would be no legal hurdle to complete the maintenance works and pre-monsoon works will be completed before the end of May. There are some tenders in process. But before approving the tenders, the PMC will take the approval from the Election Commission of India (ECI).”

Many senior officers were transferred from the PMC after the Election Commission ordered the transfer of all officers who had held the same position for the previous three years. Two additional commissioners, Kunal Khemnar and Vikas Dhakane, were transferred from the PMC.

On Thursday, three more officers, Chetana Kerure, Santosh Warule, and Asha Raut, were transferred per the election commissioner’s instructions. They were on deputation at the PMC.

