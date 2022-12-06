PMC to employ police force to evict wada tenants

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to employ police force to evict the tenants of wadas identified as ‘dilapidated’ in its upcoming survey in case of opposition from them. After the locations of these dilapidated wadas are determined, the PMC plans to issue notices to both the owners and tenants of these wadas.

Suresh Kadam, executive engineer, building permission and development department, PMC, said, “Any buildings identified as C1 will be taken down due to unrepairable conditions with government action taken. If there is any opposition, police force will be used to evict the tenants.”

As per government guidelines, the wadas are categorised as C1 or ‘most dangerous’; C2 or ‘repairable’; and C3 or minor repairs required for revival of the building. As per regulations of the Maharashtra Rent Control Act, 300 square feet of the wada area is provided to tenants while 50% is provided to builders. Shrikant Gaikwad, junior engineer, building permission and development department, PMC, said, “The tenants remain unaware of these provisions which leads to opposition to development from them.” Certificates will be issued to the tenants to claim the 300 square feet of area.

It is expected that around 1,000 buildings will be found ‘dilapidated’ in the PMC’s upcoming survey. The owners of these buildings have been repeatedly notified by the civic body regarding the ageing structures and the need for development and builder agreements too have been proposed. However, the economic incentive to be given to these owners is still to be determined. After the owners give their consent to the reconstruction proposed by the developer, the process will be furthered and the owners will be reimbursed for the area. Gaikwad said, “Builders have hinted at hurdles in the development. The confidence instilled in the tenants about the reimbursement for the 300 square feet area by the builders will further help the process.” The PMC has floated tenders for engineers to supervise the survey, details of which will be finalised by the end of December. The survey will overcome any shortcomings of the former survey, according to Gaikwad.