PMC to expand healthcare network even as existing facilities remain underutilised

PUNE: While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced plans to expand its healthcare network with new cancer and multi-specialty hospitals, many of its existing facilities continue to remain underutilised raising concerns over planning and resource allocation. PMC has announced plans to expand its healthcare network with new cancer and multi-specialty hospitals, even as many of its existing facilities continue to remain underutilised. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

For instance, the four-storeyed Sanjay Gandhi hospital in Bopodi, constructed at a cost of several lakhs, remains unused since its completion. Similarly, key civic-run hospitals including Homi Bhabha, Maa Khadija Dawakhana, Baburao Genba Shewale, Late Murlidhar Pandurang Laigude, Dalvi hospital, Sonawane hospital, Kharadi hospital and Kondhwa hospital continue to operate below capacity, officials said. So much so that health experts and activists are questioning the civic body’s decision to announce new projects at a time when existing infrastructure continues to be underutilised.

Sharad Shetty, health activist, said, “It is worrying that the PMC is planning new hospitals while several existing facilities remain underused. The focus should first be on strengthening and optimising current resources.”

During presentation of the budget on Tuesday, the PMC proposed many measures to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure. These include the modernisation and expansion of Kamala Nehru hospital and Annasaheb Magar hospital, along with plans to upgrade six maternity homes and five hospitals into multi-specialty facilities equipped with ICU, NICU and advanced nursing services. The civic body also announced plans to set up its first cancer hospital in Baner under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, as well as an MRI and CT scan centre in the Gangadham area to provide affordable diagnostic services. Additionally, the PMC proposed introducing IVF (in-vitro fertilisation) services at one maternity home, aimed at providing affordable infertility treatment to economically weaker sections. However, critics argue that without addressing the gaps in staffing, equipment and management at existing hospitals, new projects may not deliver the desired outcomes.

“Several hospitals lack adequate doctors, nurses and equipment, which is why they are underutilised. Unless these issues are fixed, merely adding new infrastructure will not improve healthcare delivery,” said a senior health official, requesting anonymity. PMC officials, however, defended their expansion plans stating that efforts are underway to improve utilisation of existing facilities alongside the new projects.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer, PMC, said, “We are working on strengthening existing hospitals and improving services. The five hospitals that will be converted to general or multi-specialty hospitals will be the underutilised ones. This will be done by appointing doctors, nurses and paramedics. The PMC will run it, and the facilities won’t be outsourced. Similarly, the maternity homes will be upgraded,” he said.

Dr Wavare further said that there will be no problem in getting manpower as the pay scale of the staff has been increased by the PMC. “This has helped us to get adequate staff and retain existing staff at the Kamala Nehru hospital,” he added.