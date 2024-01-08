close_game
PMC to get land for solid waste management

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 08, 2024 10:15 PM IST

Residents were opposing the bio CNG project installed at Sus Road. In this regard, a meeting was held recently at the deputy chief minister's office in which it was decided to shift the project to Chande-Nande village

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will soon get new land for solid waste management at Chande-Nande village as instructed by Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar.

The land is currently in the possession of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), said officials.

Residents were opposing the bio CNG project installed at Sus Road. In this regard, a meeting was held recently at the deputy chief minister’s office in which it was decided to shift the project to Chande-Nande village.

Vikas Dhakne, additional municipal commissioner, said, “The state government is handing over the land at Mulshi taluka to the PMC. This land is expected to be handed over this month (January), after which the PMC will shift the project to the new place.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Medha Kulkarni is following up on the issue with PMC and the state government.

