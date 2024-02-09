PMC to keep water tax same as last year

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to keep the property tax and water tax same as previous year instead of proposing any hike. PMC has decided to keep the property tax and water tax same as previous year instead of proposing any hike. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The PMC property tax department head confirmed that municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has kept both property and water tax as it is and there is no hike in the proposal ahead of the municipal budget, which is likely to be presented this month.

However, as the new 23 villages got merged in PMC, the civic body has proposed only 20 per cent water tax to these areas instead of imposing full tax.

Officials from PMC water department said, as the civic body is not able to provide enough water to merged areas, “PMC has imposed only 20 percentage tax as compared to old city limits to these areas.”

Meanwhile, PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “To bring control on water theft, PMC has decided to carry out inspection of underground service lines by using ultrasound system. Without digging, PMC will be able to get the information of underground service lines, including the cables laid for mobile.”

According to Kumar, on pilot basis, PMC has conducted the survey at Baner and Balewadi areas.

“PMC will get the whole data and after that will take a call to implement it across the city. There are many complaints that drainage lines are laid, but not connected, and at some places water pipelines have gone dry and illegal water connections have been given. The civic administration will be able to get detailed information after implementing the system.”