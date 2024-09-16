PMC to launch first SRA plan at Maharshinagar

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is set to initiate a significant slum rehabilitation project at Meenatai Thackeray Vasahat in Indiranagar, Maharshinagar at Gultekdi. It will be the first such project undertaken by the civic body in the state under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme to be implemented on municipal land. PMC is set to initiate a significant slum rehabilitation project at Meenatai Thackeray Vasahat in Indiranagar, Maharshinagar at Gultekdi. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The project aims to improve living conditions of slum residents by constructing new high-rise buildings at the same site.

Sudhir Kadam, officer on special duty (OSD) for the SRA project at PMC, said, “PMC is already registered as a developer under the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Maha RERA) for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). As per the new amendment in the Maharashtra Slum Areas (Improvement, Clearance, and Redevelopment) Act of 1971, PMC will implement the slum rehabilitation project.”

Previously, private builders were able to develop slums under the SRA scheme on PMC land. They were required to obtain permission from SRA, pay 25% of the land cost to SRA, and secure the consent of 51% of slum dwellers to start the project. Afterwards, SRA would give 15% of the land cost to PMC. Now, PMC will directly develop the SRA scheme on its own land without needing any permissions from SRA.

According to Kada, there are 52 slums on PMC-owned land, and the civic body has identified 22 for rehabilitation. “Among them, we have selected the prime land at Maharshinagar, which is 12.5 acres, for the first rehabilitation project. The estimated land value, based on the ready-reckoner rate, is ₹1,000 crore. All formalities have been completed, and we will float the tender next week to invite developers for the project. This will be the first SRA scheme where the corporation will develop on its own land.”

The Meenatai Thackeray Vasahat area is located between Nehru Road and Maharshinagar at Gultekdi. Currently, there are approximately 2,554 huts. The new plan involves erecting 12 to 13 high-rise buildings each approximately 45 metres tall to accommodate the residents. PMC will provide road touch land to the developer to construct commercial buildings of up to 100-metre towers.

As per SRA, developers will get 4.5 transfer developments rights (TDR) to develop a slum. PMC will sanction the plan and give permission to develop the scheme. There is no need to take permission of SRA as per its new amendment

Project implementation

There is no need to take consent of 51 per sent slum dwellers as per SRA Act as PMC is the owner. The civic body will clear slums and hand over land to developers for development.

Kadam said, “There are reservations for two development plan (DP) roads, a park, and a primary health centre in the area. Because of the slums, we couldn’t develop these spaces. Now with the redevelopment, we will be able to follow the DP and create the essential amenities, which will improve the infrastructure in the area. There are two options to move forward with the project: either the developer will pay more than 25% of the land cost to PMC or the developer will partner with PMC to complete the project.”

The construction work will be awarded to the developer who offers the maximum number of housing units in line with the tender’s terms and conditions. In return, the selected developer will receive TDR, floor space index (FSI), and space for development projects.