PMC to purchase renewable power from Mahapreit
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to purchase renewable power at Rs3.40 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) from Mahapreit through open access for the next 20 years.
Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “We have decided to purchase power through open access from Mahapreit (Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Limited) established under the Mahatma Phule Backward Classes Development Corporation. It is a government organisation that generates and sells renewal energy.”
Kumar said that PMC will be purchasing power at an economical cost as the rates will remain same for 20 years, promote renewal energy and lessen the burden on traditional power generation.
“PMC would form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to carry out the project. It aims to create jobs for weaker sections and support local entrepreneurs, besides setting an example for other civic bodies,” he said.
Gang of vehicle lifters busted, stolen bikes recovered
The Karchhana police busted a gang of vehicle thieves and arrested eight of its members. The gang is called 'Lambu' after its kingpin Lambu. SP, trans-Yamuna, Saurabh Dixit, said that under Operation Patal launched to control crimes and arrest criminals, SHO, Karchhana, Tikaram Verma, arrested four suspects near Baraiwa crossing on Thursday night during a checking drive. Interrogation of the gang members revealed that Rahul Dubey was the kingpin of the gang.
DTE to start admission for technical courses
The admission process was delayed for last two years due to Covid pandemic. As per the circular issued by DTE state director Abhay Wagh, “The admissions for the academic year 2022-23 first and second year diploma courses and first year post HSC (class 12) diploma course will be carried out by the central entrance exam test. Students should keep documents ready for verification at the time of admission.”
149 butterfly species spotted across Pune
The Pune Municipal Corporation recently disclosed that, 149 species of butterflies were spotted in various gardens of the city. The other species found include: common emigrant, red pierrot, common crow, common cerulean and others. In 2018, the environment cell had begun a special blog as an idea to involve people to help in creating awareness and also help the PMC in preparing the biodiversity list. This was done under the Maharashtra State Biodiversity Board.
Golden Temple: Akal Takht’s harmonium directive a big challenge for SGPC
The Akal Takht's directive of removing the harmonium as the main instrument during “kirtan” at the Golden Temple to revive the old tradition of using string instruments instead poses a new challenge to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. It asked the SGPC to fully implement this resolution within three years, and recruit teachers to train students in kirtan using string instruments.
Bank fraud case: ED attaches Pune firm’s immovable properties worth ₹62.70 crore
The Enforcement Directorate on February 22 had issued a provisional order for attachment of immovable properties of M/s Nipko Engineering Services Pvt Ltd amounting to Rs.62.70 crore in a bank fraud case. The probe agency released the information on Friday. Other associates like directors/proprietors/ authorised signatories of fictitious buyer companies used to give acceptance of the said bills to their respective banks wherein no physical transactions of goods were carried out.
