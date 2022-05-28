PMC to purchase renewable power from Mahapreit

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to purchase renewable power at Rs3.40 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) from Mahapreit through open access for the next 20 years.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “We have decided to purchase power through open access from Mahapreit (Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Limited) established under the Mahatma Phule Backward Classes Development Corporation. It is a government organisation that generates and sells renewal energy.”

Kumar said that PMC will be purchasing power at an economical cost as the rates will remain same for 20 years, promote renewal energy and lessen the burden on traditional power generation.

“PMC would form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to carry out the project. It aims to create jobs for weaker sections and support local entrepreneurs, besides setting an example for other civic bodies,” he said.