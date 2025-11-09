PMC to revise NUHM doctor pay scales to address shortage

Facing a critical shortage of doctors and challenges in retaining medical officers and specialists, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is set to revamp the pay scales for doctors and healthcare staff employed under the National Urban Health Mission (NUHM). PMC is set to revamp the pay scales for doctors and healthcare staff employed under the National Urban Health Mission (NUHM). ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Officials stated that the move aims to make salaries more competitive and attract professionals to fill the numerous vacancies in the city’s Health Department. Although the state government funds NUHM salaries, municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has instructed the PMC to raise honorariums locally to cover the additional expenditure. The Health Department has been tasked with submitting a detailed proposal outlining the revised pay structure.

Civic data shows PMC has 756 approved NUHM posts, of which 625 are filled and 131 remain vacant. The shortage has affected healthcare delivery at civic hospitals and urban health centres across the city.

As of October 2025, 18 of 33 approved Full-Time Medical Officer posts are filled, with officers currently earning ₹60,000 per month. Proposals to raise their pay are under consideration.

Microbiologist and Epidemiologist positions remain vacant, with one post approved for each role. At Kamla Nehru Hospital’s Paediatrics and Obstetrics Department, two of three Full-Time Medical Officer posts are filled, with a monthly salary of ₹75,000.

For part-time medical officers, 37 of 57 sanctioned posts are filled, with doctors paid ₹2,000 per visit. Recruitment continues through walk-in interviews.

PMC officials said the pay revision aims to make civic jobs more attractive and improve retention, as many doctors leave for better-paying private or government positions within months.

Dr Nina Borade, PMC health chief, said, “The shortage of qualified doctors has been a major challenge for civic hospitals. By offering competitive pay, we hope to attract more medical professionals and strengthen healthcare services.”