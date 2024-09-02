PMC to set up 550 static iron tanks for Ganesh idols immersion

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) solid waste management department will set up at least 550 static iron tanks for immersion of Ganesh idols at around 300 spots in the city. The decision comes after the civic body discontinued the practice of mobile immersion tanks. In 2023, ₹ ₹ 1.5 crore tender for mobile tanks was floated and only 59,126 of the total 561,428 Ganesh idols were immersed using these mobile facilities. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

Constructed water tanks are being readied at 22 main ghats in the city where citizens queue up to immerse the idols, said officials.

PMC had devised the iron tank facility for the citizens aimed at curbing environmental pollution due to immersion of plaster of Paris idols into the river.

Sandeep Kadam, head of PMC’s solid waste management department, said, “For 2024, no tenders were issued for mobile immersion tanks. Residents can avail the facility of static iron tanks and adequate arrangements will be made in the city for idol immersion across all the ghats.”

