PMPML bus nearly falls into crater at Warje

ByHT Correspondent
May 26, 2025 06:58 AM IST

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred around 10 am when a PMPML bus (MH 12 XX 1234) was exiting the Warje-Malwadi bus depot

Amid ongoing road repair work across the city ahead of the monsoon season, consistent rainfall over the past week has exacerbated the situation, leading to hazardous conditions on various city roads. On Sunday morning Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus had a narrow escape when their bus almost toppled into a water-filled pit near the Warje-Malwadi area.

The driver acted swiftly, halting the bus and evacuating all passengers safely. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred around 10 am when a PMPML bus (MH 12 XX 1234) was exiting the Warje-Malwadi bus depot. As the bus moved slightly ahead from the depot, the entire left side of the vehicle suddenly sank into a large pothole concealed by stagnant rainwater. The driver acted swiftly, halting the bus and evacuating all passengers safely. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. However, the sudden jolt left passengers shocked and frightened, with many voicing their dissatisfaction with the state of the roads.

Local residents and daily commuters allege that despite the ongoing roadwork, no preventive safety measures or warning signs have been implemented by the municipal authorities.

“Road repairs have been underway here for days, yet the administration has failed to implement any protective measures. This negligence is now putting citizens’ lives at risk. It was only because of the driver’s presence of mind that we were able to get out safely,” said Sandeep Marathe, a passenger on the bus.

Citizens are demanding immediate action, including proper signage, barricading, and timely completion of roadwork to prevent such near-fatal mishaps in the future.

close

