PMPML cancels 250 bus trips

As many people are stepping out in large numbers during the ongoing Ganesh festival, Pune traffic police have changed several bus routes while some bus trips have been cancelled in peth areas. According to Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) officials, till Sunday since the beginning of the Ganesh festival on August 29, as many as 250 bus trips to various destinations have been cancelled.

“Buses from areas which were apart from the main city used to enter via Shivaji road or Bajirao road. Their routes were earlier changed via Tilak road which is also being stopped for buses. These buses are now carrying passengers through Shanti road,” said Dattatray Zende, chief transport manager, PMPML.

“Many people are visiting the five Manache Ganpati, due to this traffic jams are observed on various routes. Also, people from different cities are visiting Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati, one of the famous sites to visit in Pune. Due to this, Laxmi road is blocked for buses and cabs,” said Zende. Laxmi road is one of the major roads for transport from the city to other places and vice versa.

Devotees can also visit Manache Ganpati during the night time. “As many people are specially visiting the city to see the five Manache Ganpati, transportation facilities are made available for people between 10 pm and 2 am. Almost 150 buses are made available for them. Currently, it is not receiving a good response but after the Gauri visarjan a good response is expected,” said Zende.