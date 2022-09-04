PMPML cancels 250 bus trips
To decongest traffic in Pune during the festive season the bus trips have been cancelled, said officials
As many people are stepping out in large numbers during the ongoing Ganesh festival, Pune traffic police have changed several bus routes while some bus trips have been cancelled in peth areas. According to Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) officials, till Sunday since the beginning of the Ganesh festival on August 29, as many as 250 bus trips to various destinations have been cancelled.
“Buses from areas which were apart from the main city used to enter via Shivaji road or Bajirao road. Their routes were earlier changed via Tilak road which is also being stopped for buses. These buses are now carrying passengers through Shanti road,” said Dattatray Zende, chief transport manager, PMPML.
“Many people are visiting the five Manache Ganpati, due to this traffic jams are observed on various routes. Also, people from different cities are visiting Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati, one of the famous sites to visit in Pune. Due to this, Laxmi road is blocked for buses and cabs,” said Zende. Laxmi road is one of the major roads for transport from the city to other places and vice versa.
Devotees can also visit Manache Ganpati during the night time. “As many people are specially visiting the city to see the five Manache Ganpati, transportation facilities are made available for people between 10 pm and 2 am. Almost 150 buses are made available for them. Currently, it is not receiving a good response but after the Gauri visarjan a good response is expected,” said Zende.
Probe into loan recovery agents takes cops to Delhi, China and Kerala
Mumbai A promising investigation into a loan app scam by the Andheri Government Railway Pollice, which took the trail from Delhi to China and then back to Kerela, has come to a standstill after the investigators found that the man owning the firm, that has a capital of ₹130 crore, is actually a differently-abled person with assets which consists of only four sheep. A 45-year-old garments trader from Delhi, Sartaj Alam claimed to be drawing a “salary” of ₹12,000 per day.
Lack of access roads to health centre costs newborn’s life
Bhiwandi Darshana Farale lost her child after she had to be carried in a bedsheet to the health care centre due to a lack of access roads in Dharmipada, Dhigashi village in Bhiwandi. Darshana Farale complained of labour pains on September 1 at around 9 am. A video of the incident went viral on social media. The village, with about 100 families, is 1.5km away from the health care centre.
Rajasthan: Occultist arrested for raping woman on pretext of curing ‘black magic’
The Rajasthan police have arrested an occultist from Gujarat for allegedly raping a 35-year-old married woman on the pretext of curing a “black magic spell” cast on her, officials said on Saturday. Saleem Baba, was produced before a court in Barmar on Saturday, from where he was sent to judicial custody.
YEIDA freed 12,45,820 sq mtrs of land in 5 months
Lucknow: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority has freed 12,45,820 square metres of land worth Rs 12,458,200,000 (Rs 12.4 billion) in five months between April 1 and August 24 this year. A presentation made by YEIDA before chief minister Yogi Adityanath recently revealed that the authority served notices to as many as 1,250 people in 415 cases, while issuing demolition orders and subsequently carrying it out in 2019.
Gym operator arrested for marrying woman posing as Hindu, raping her
Lucknow A 39-year-old man was arrested for marrying a woman by hiding his identity and posing as a Hindu man, as well as raping and sexually assaulting her under Chinhat police station here on Sunday. Chinhat police station in-charge Tej Bahadur Singh said the accused was identified as Faisal Ahmad, a resident of Vinay Khand, Gomti Nagar. He said the accused posed as a Hindu and told the woman his name was Atharv Singh.
