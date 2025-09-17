PMPML carries out maiden trial run of new double-decker bus

On Tuesday, September 16, the first-ever trial run of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited’s (PMPML’s) new double-decker bus was carried out. The state-of-the-art bus was brought in from Chennai-based company, ‘Switch’ and tested on the busy Hinjewadi Information Technology (IT) Park route, which is among the city’s corridors with the highest commuter demand. Senior PMPML officials and staff members participated in the maiden test ride. The state-of-the-art bus was brought in from Chennai-based company, ‘Switch’ and tested on the busy Hinjewadi Information Technology (IT) Park route, which is among the city’s corridors with the highest commuter demand. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

PMPML chairman and managing director (CMD) Pankaj Deore, said, “We are introducing the double-decker bus service on a gross cost contract (GCC) model. Initially, the PMPML will procure 10 such buses and with time, based on passenger response and operational review, we will look at further expanding the fleet. Our vision is to provide the citizens of Pune with safe, modern, and comfortable transport services backed by advanced technology. These buses are not only spacious but also eco-friendly and we believe they will transform the commuting experience, especially in busy IT hubs and crowded corridors.”

The new service is part of the PMPML’s larger initiative to provide eco-friendly and high-capacity urban transport solutions aimed at reducing traffic congestion and addressing peak hour passenger rush. While a regular city bus carries around 60 passengers, the new double-decker buses can accommodate up to 85 passengers at a time. The PMPML plans to operate these buses initially on four routes in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad namely Hinjewadi, Magarpatta, Kharadi and Chinchwad.

The double-decker buses come with many commuter-friendly features: they are fully electric and air-conditioned; and equipped with an advanced suspension system for smoother rides; and a digital ticketing system to cut down on cash transactions. Designed in a London-style sleek format, the buses stand 14 feet and 4 inches tall, making them compatible with Pune’s existing flyovers and metro stations. Each bus is estimated to cost around ₹2 crore. Officials also emphasised that compared to older double-decker models, the new buses afford higher passenger comfort and reduced maintenance costs.

Welcoming the initiative, Snehalata Marange, an IT professional who travels from Aundh to Hinjewadi, said, “This is a really positive move by the PMPML. Every day, we face overcrowded buses and long waiting times during peak hours. If these double-decker buses can carry more people on one trip, it will make a huge difference for thousands of employees like us who travel daily to IT parks. The fact that the buses are electric and air-conditioned is an added bonus because they combine comfort with environmental responsibility. We hope the PMPML introduces them quickly and on more routes soon.”