PMPML contractors go on flash strike in Pune, call off later
Over 600 buses remained off the roads since Friday morning as contract workers of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) began a flash strike over pending dues.
Later, around 4 pm, the contractors called off the strike after a meeting with PMPML officials.
The transport body had called the stir unnecessary as it sanctioned ₹54 crore on Thursday and the amount was transferred to contractors on Friday. PMPML served notice to contractor agencies under the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (Mesma).
There are 956 contract buses running across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas with around 600-700 buses daily plying on various routes.
Chetana Kerure, PMPML joint managing director, said, “There is no reason to call for a sudden strike as we have already sanctioned ₹54 crore to contractors. There could be some other reason behind the strike, and we issued notice to protesting contractors. We are taking steps to put maximum buses from our fleet of 1,200 on the roads.”
‘Like a test to be party prez’: 6 questions on Cong in Class 12 exam angers BJP
Six questions on the Congress party in Rajasthan state board's Class XII exams on Thursday has ignited a controversy with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party accusing the state's ruling party of politicising education and demanding action against teachers who finalised the paper. There were no questions relating to the BJP which has been in power for nearly two decades in Rajasthan. The new Congress national president is to be elected by September this year.
Farmer tied to tree, beaten to death in village
LUCKNOW A 45-year-old farmer was tied to a tree and beaten to death over a dispute related to an agri land in a Gosainganj village here on Thursday night, said police on Friday. Rudra was identified as Rudra Kumar of Gosainganj's Begariyamau village. The incident occurred on Thursday night when he was returning from a shop and had a confrontation with one Awadh Ram Rawat and his family over some farming issue.
Trader, kin acquitted of charges of pilfering shrouds from cremation sites
His two kin and four helpers, MEERUT Cloth merchant Praveen Jain, who were accused of stealing shrouds and other clothes after cremation of bodies only to resell them after repackaging them with the brand name of a Gwalior-based company last year, have been acquitted of these charges after an investigation by the crime branch of Ghaziabad.
Mysuru man strangles wife to death over an alleged affair
In a shocking development, a 31-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by Vanajakshi, who worked in a garment factory's husband after the couple had an argument over her mobile addiction and an alleged affair in Kaveripura village of Karnataka's Mysuru district. News agency IANS reported that the accused has been identified as Ashok, who works as a cab driver. The victim has been identified as Vanajakshi, who worked in a garment factory.
Global Village Idiot: What goes up, must come down and find a new way up again …
What goes up, must come down and find a new way up again … I love innovation. But let me start at the beginning. It's been down mostly the last few days. Meanwhile, Nimbu (lemon) is up. As are prices of Mirchi (chilli). Crude oil prices are up, up and away. Electric cars design and production is all set to rise. They are working day and night.
