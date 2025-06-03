PMPML earns 55 lakh more than average on first day of fare hike

On the very first day of the fare hike by the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), the latter reported a revenue increase of ₹55 lakh over its average daily earnings. The PMPML managed to generate ₹1.97 crore in total revenue despite it being a Sunday when the public transport body operates fewer buses than usual. As per the PMPML authorities, 1,554 buses were deployed on various routes on Sunday even though around 1,000 scheduled buses did not operate. (FILE)

The PMPML earned an average of ₹5,502,199 more than on regular days. Satish Gavhane, chief manager of the operations department, said, “This is certainly a positive development, and significant improvements will be made in the PMPML’s services.”

“Sundays usually see a dip in passenger demand on several routes which is why we scaled down our operations for the day. However, even with reduced services and it being the first day of the fare hike, PMPML registered a notable increase in revenue — around ₹55 lakh more than the daily average. This unexpected yet encouraging response from commuters suggests that the revised fare structure has been received positively. We see this as a constructive sign and moving forward, PMPML is committed to implementing major improvements in its services. Our focus will be on enhancing efficiency, reliability and commuter convenience,” Gavhane said.

As per the PMPML authorities, 1,554 buses were deployed on various routes on Sunday even though around 1,000 scheduled buses did not operate. Still, 945,971 commuters used the service, resulting in a significant increase in revenue. Typically, the PMPML earns around ₹1.42 crore on a regular day. However, the fare increase led to a revenue spike of ₹5,502,199 on Sunday alone.

Meena Jagtap, a daily commuter, said, “I was initially sceptical about the fare hike, especially since many of us rely on PMPML for our daily commute. But after using the service today, I noticed that the buses are relatively cleaner, and the ride feels smoother and more punctual. If this fare hike is genuinely being used to improve service quality, I think it is a reasonable step. Public transport should be efficient and dependable, and I hope PMPML continues to upgrade its services in the coming weeks.”

The PMPML operates a fleet of 1,650 buses daily across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the suburban areas of the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR). As per the revised fare structure, the minimum fare for a journey of one to five kilometres has been set at ₹10. This fare adjustment, the first in recent times, was introduced to strengthen the PMPML’s financial standing and improve service delivery.