PMPML imposes 55 crore fine on Olectra Greentech

With repeated breakdowns of electric buses (e-buses) caused by substandard batteries disrupting city transport operations, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has imposed a hefty ₹55 crore fine on e-bus manufacturer, Olectra Greentech Limited. n the past 45 days alone, as many as 45 e-buses have suffered breakdowns due to battery issues, forcing PMPML to reduce the frequency of scheduled services. (HT FILE)

According to the PMPML administration, repeated breakdowns not only affect commuters but also put an additional financial strain on the already lossmaking transport utility. The board of directors of PMPML reviewed the situation and decided to impose a fine on the company.

Currently, Olectra Greentech supplies a large portion of the e-bus fleet in Pune. However, the poor performance of the buses, particularly battery-related issues, has been causing frequent service interruptions. In the past 45 days alone, as many as 45 e-buses have suffered breakdowns due to battery issues, forcing PMPML to reduce the frequency of scheduled services.

To address the problem, PMPML has also announced that 25 e-buses with faulty batteries will undergo complete replacement of their battery cells with Olectra bearing the expenses as per the contract agreement.

PMPML officials said that repeated disruptions have a direct impact on public convenience and tarnish the image of the city’s e-bus initiative, which was introduced as part of a sustainable urban transport project. They said that if such incidents continue, stricter action, including blacklisting of the company, may be considered.

PMPML chairman and managing director (CMD) Pankaj Deore said, “The use of poor-quality batteries and repeated breakdowns have forced us to take strong action. Citizens’ inconvenience is unacceptable and as per contractual obligations, Olectra must bear the responsibility and the company has been fined ₹55 crore. They will also have to ensure immediate replacement of defective batteries to restore full services.”

With this move, the PMPML has sent out a strong message to all contractors that compromise in service quality will not be tolerated, especially when it comes to public transport which directly impacts lakhs of commuters in Pune.