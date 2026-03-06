PMPML launches 8 special tourism buses for ‘Women’s Day’

Pune - The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) on Thursday announced special tourism bus services on eight routes to mark International Women’s Day on March 8, 2026, offering citizens a full-day travel experience at a concessional fare of ₹500 per passenger. The initiative aims to encourage women to step out, explore prominent religious, historical and nature destinations around Pune, and celebrate the occasion meaningfully with family and friends. Pune, India - April 27, 2018:A youth crossing the road at Kasarwadi was hit by a PMPML bus, youth died in this accident, after that the angry mob attacked on the bus in Pune, India, on Friday, April 27, 2018. (HT PHOTO)

According to officials, the buses will depart in the morning between 8:30am and 9am from major points such as Pune Station, Swargate and Hadapsar Gadital, and return by evening. The routes collectively cover well-known destinations including Morgaon, Jejuri, Saswad, Narayanpur, Theur, Ramdara, Sinhagad foothills, Khadakwasla and Panshet dams, Tulapur, Ranjangaon, Lonavala, Bhuleshwar and Baneshwar. Some routes focus on pilgrimage circuits, while others highlight scenic spots, heritage landmarks and spiritual centres in and around Pune district.

PMPML officials said the services have been specially curated keeping women passengers in mind, ensuring convenient boarding points and a structured day-long itinerary. The uniform fare of ₹500 per passenger has been fixed to make the tours affordable and accessible. The special services are expected to see good response, with authorities urging interested passengers to book early and make the most of the Women’s Day initiative.

Women commuters have welcomed the move. “It is a wonderful initiative for Women’s Day. Usually, we plan outings but transport becomes expensive and complicated. A fixed bus tour at this rate makes it easy for us to travel together safely,” said Snehal Shirodkar, a commuter from Hadapsar. Another passenger, Aarti Karnik from Kothrud, said, “Many of us hesitate to travel long distances due to safety concerns or planning issues. With PMPML organising these tours, we feel more confident and encouraged to explore places around Pune.”