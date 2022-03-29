PMPML plan to install automatic boom barricades on BRT corridors, passengers unhappy with the move
PUNE The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) plans to install boom barriers and number plate scanners to ensure that only its buses use the bus rapid transit (BRT) corridors and check entry of private vehicles.
Passengers and mobility rights activists are sceptical of the latest move by the public transport utility as they claim that the existing systems are not working properly.
As per the information given by PMPML, on a pilot basis, the transport utility has identified two BRT corridors from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad each where four automatic boom barricades will be installed to restrain private vehicles from entering the BRT corridor.
This consists of Sangamwadi to Vishrantwadi BRT corridor where boom barricades will be installed at Deccan College chowk and Sathe Biscuit chowk. And in Pimpri-Chinchwad on the Sangavi Phata to Kivle BRT corridor, it will be installed at Jagtap Dairy chowk and Kalewadi Phata chowk.
“We are going to install four automatic boom barricades at four chowks on the BRT corridors on pilot basis this week. Post trials and installation, we will seek funds from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations for going ahead with the project,” said Dattatray Zende, PMPML traffic manager.
“Vehicle registration details of our fleet are fed on cameras installed on these boom barricades to allow only its entry on the corridor stretch,” he said.
Citing the accident cases due to automatic sliding doors at BRT bus stops, Atul Namekar, secretary of Sinhgad road-Warje residents’ association, said, ”It is wastage of public money and PMPML does not has professional expertise to handle these automatic infrastructure. It should focus more on passenger facilities and increase bus count on routes.”
