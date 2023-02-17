PMPML to run 20 e double-decker buses

Pune - While the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) on Thursday decided to purchase 20 new, electric, double-decker buses, commuters have raised questions over the decision and demanded that the public transport utility buy more normal buses and operate them on major routes instead.

A meeting of the board of directors of PMPML was held at the PMPML head-office on Thursday, which was attended online by Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh. It was decided in the meeting to purchase 100 electric buses out of which 20 would be double-decker buses. As per the information shared by PMPML, the process of procuring and operating the electric double-decker buses has started and the PMPML has finalised 40 routes on which these buses will run in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas. According to PMPML, the road conditions and passenger response have been taken into consideration while finalising these routes.

A senior PMPML official on condition of anonymity said, “These double-decker buses will not run on BRTS routes due to changes in their height and design. The height of these new buses is 14 feet and four inches and they have a seating capacity of 70 passengers and a standing capacity of 40 passengers. The average cost of each bus is Rs2 crores. In the early 90s, the then Pune Municipal Transport (PMT) had started a double-decker bus service in Pune which mainly ran between Shivajinagar and Nigdi as most of the offices were on that route.”

However, commuters have raised questions over the selection of routes saying that the PMPML has not yet conducted a survey of the routes where the double-decker buses will run.

Atul Namekar, secretary, Sinhagad road-Warje Residents’ Association, said, “The branches of trees will have to be trimmed at many places on the road. The decision was taken in a hurry in the board of directors’ meeting without studying how suitable these buses are for passengers. What’s more, it has been approved as well. In such a situation, the question arises whether double-decker buses are suitable for Punekars.”

Whereas Om Prakash Bakoria, chairman and managing director (CMD), PMPML, said, “We have inspected three double-decker bus routes and found no problems with them. The survey has not been conducted on some other routes. These routes will be inspected again and if needed, some routes will be changed.”

Box

Out of 100 electric buses, 20 will be double-decker buses. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will be given 12 double-decker buses while the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will be given eight double-decker buses. The PMPML administration has informed that the buses will run on the Nigdi to Bhosari, Katraj to Hadapsar bypass, municipal corporation to Hinjewadi, and Katraj to Hinjewadi routes but none of these routes have been surveyed yet.