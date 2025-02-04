Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PMRDA launches initiative for citizens to inspect housing projects  

BySiddharth Gadkari
Feb 04, 2025 07:44 AM IST

PMRDA launches initiative for citizens to inspect affordable housing projects in Moshi, with free bus services for visits to ensure quality transparency.

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has launched a special initiative to allow citizens to inspect its housing projects first-hand.  

PMRDA has launched special initiative to allow citizens to inspect its housing projects first-hand. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
PMRDA has launched special initiative to allow citizens to inspect its housing projects first-hand. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Over 6,000 flats are being built in sector 12 of Moshi by the PMRDA, and the project aims to provide affordable housing to needy and homeless citizens. To help the public understand how the work is progressing, PMRDA is organising visits to the housing project.  

To facilitate this, free bus services have been arranged from designated locations in the city, and the schedule for these visits will be announced soon, officials said. 

Dr Yogesh Mhase, metropolitan commissioner, said, “Everyone dreams of owning a home, and many want to ensure that their house is built with the highest quality materials. However, it’s hard to know the materials and methods used by contractors in large construction projects. To address this, PMRDA is arranging for the trip.” 

A total of 675 citizens visited the housing project between January 30 and February 2 and were satisfied with the inspection. 

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On