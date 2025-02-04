PMRDA launches initiative for citizens to inspect housing projects  

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has launched a special initiative to allow citizens to inspect its housing projects first-hand. PMRDA has launched special initiative to allow citizens to inspect its housing projects first-hand. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Over 6,000 flats are being built in sector 12 of Moshi by the PMRDA, and the project aims to provide affordable housing to needy and homeless citizens. To help the public understand how the work is progressing, PMRDA is organising visits to the housing project.

To facilitate this, free bus services have been arranged from designated locations in the city, and the schedule for these visits will be announced soon, officials said.

Dr Yogesh Mhase, metropolitan commissioner, said, “Everyone dreams of owning a home, and many want to ensure that their house is built with the highest quality materials. However, it’s hard to know the materials and methods used by contractors in large construction projects. To address this, PMRDA is arranging for the trip.”

A total of 675 citizens visited the housing project between January 30 and February 2 and were satisfied with the inspection.