PMRDA, MIDC to meet after flooding at Hinjewadi IT Park

The recent flooding at Hinjewadi’s Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park has brought to light the lack of coordination between the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), two key authorities responsible for the area’s infrastructure. On Monday, MLA Shankar Mandekar led a joint inspection of the IT park along with senior officials from PMRDA, MIDC, Hinjewadi panchayat, and resident representatives. (HT)

They pass the buck instead of offering solutions.

PMRDA commissioner Yogesh Mhase has called a meeting of stakeholders on Wednesday to chart a way forward and resolve long-standing infrastructure issues.

On Monday, MLA Shankar Mandekar led a joint inspection of the IT park along with senior officials from PMRDA, MIDC, Hinjewadi panchayat, and resident representatives.

The visit revealed that natural stormwater drains have been blocked by construction activities, leading to waterlogging during heavy rains.

One of the worst-affected spots is the road in front of Dohler company in Phase 2, where water continues to accumulate. MIDC officials admitted that the installation of underground drainage pipelines in the area is pending.

Officials pointed out that several real estate and corporate developments in the IT park have obstructed the natural flow of water, resulting in poor rainwater drainage. In some cases, untreated sewage is being released into nearby agricultural lands. Frustrated farmers have responded by building barriers to protect their fields, which has worsened the waterlogging issue.

“There are multiple issues in Hinjewadi—from blocked drains to unregulated constructions,” said Mhase.

Nitin Wankhede, chief engineer, MIDC, said, “Barring an eight-kilometre stretch impacted by metro construction, most MIDC-maintained roads in area are in good shape. We’ve identified several buildings without proper sewage systems and informed PMRDA.”