PMRDA to conduct hearing from October 3 to October 10 on objections for draft DP

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has formed a planning committee to conduct hearing for objections to the development plan.

Ramdas Jagtap, PMRDA public relations officer, said, “The planning committee had been formed and it will conduct a hearing between October 3 and October 10. Around 200 villages and towns come under the PMRDA region. The concerned residents have sent their suggestions and objections by post and SMS through mobile. They can also attend the hearing.”

The Maharashtra government approved the draft development plan of the PMRDA in 2021. The draft DP covers 6,914 square kilometres which is the highest in the state and the third highest in the country.