Police arrest 28 criminals, seize weapons in special drive

Pune: The crime branch has arrested 28 criminals and seized 42 pistols, 74 live cartridges during a special anti-criminal drive recently. According to the police, the action was taken under the jurisdiction of 14 police stations and the seizure is worth over ₹12 lakh. The crime branch has arrested 28 criminals and seized 42 pistols, 74 live cartridges during a special anti-criminal drive recently. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

One pistol, two cartridges and a Kia car were seized from Prashant Magam Pawar (28) of Sinhagad Road; four pistols and 10 cartridges from Meghraj alias Pappu Laxman Darade (32) of Ahmednagar; and one pistol from Sameer Haribhau Harpude (32) of Kothrud. The accused are history sheeters.

Externed criminal Nikhil Raju Shirasath (21) of Dhayari was arrested and six pistols, 10 cartridges, mopeds and chopper were seized from him. Ashwin Balkrishna Lotane (20) of Dhadri was arrested and three pistols and six cartridges were seized from him. Vaibhav Ananta Tarde (23) of Dhayari was found in possession of three pistols and six cartridges. Suraj Rohidas Khandagale (30) of Warje was held and one pistol and two cartridges were seized from him. Sleuths detained three minors and recovered five pistols and 11 cartridges from them. Ajay alias Bhajya Prakash Nikalje (31) of Kondhwa Budruk was arrested and one pistol, three cartridges were seized. Omkar Vinod Pawar (25) of Upper Bibwewadi was held and one pistol and two cartridges were found in his possession.