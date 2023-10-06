News / Cities / Pune News / Police arrest man for alleged blackmail, rape of former corporator

Police arrest man for alleged blackmail, rape of former corporator

ByNadeem Inamdar
Oct 06, 2023 06:06 AM IST

According to the FIR, the accused had been allegedly threatening, blackmailing and raping the complainant after befriending her since 2017

The Parvati police on Wednesday arrested a 43-year-old Katraj resident for allegedly raping, blackmailing and demanding 10 lakh ransom from a former woman corporator.

The FIR was lodged on Tuesday night and the accused was arrested the same day. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The FIR was lodged on Tuesday night and the accused was arrested the same day. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused threatened to viral their pictures and videos on social media. According to the FIR, the accused had been allegedly threatening, blackmailing and raping the complainant after befriending her since 2017. The accused had earlier threatened to spill the beans before her husband and allegedly extorted 10 lakh. Two days ago, he barged into her house and questioned her over the second marriage. He blamed her for his divorce and physically assaulted her.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Later, the former corporator approached the police and lodged an FIR. Police station incharge Jayram Paigude said, “The FIR was lodged on Tuesday night and the accused was arrested the same day. He has been remanded for three-day police custody.”

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out