Pune: The Chatuhshrungi police have booked a WhatsApp group admin of an online sharing trading group for duping a 47-year-old resident of Balewadi of ₹22.54 lakh. The incident took place between May 5 and June 13, 2024. The police have lodged a case under BNS and IT Act Section 66 D after the case was lodged on Thursday.

