Police bust chain-snatching gang; two held, minor detained

The Kothrud police have arrested two individuals and a minor involved in chain-snatching incidents targeting senior citizens on morning walks. Police checked over 200-250 CCTV camera footages to identify the accused (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Diamond Raju Awasare, 19, and Kanolya Bharat Khandare, 22, of Kishkindha Nagari in Kothrud and a minor has been detained. The mastermind of the gang is at large, according to the police.

Alankar police filed a case after a chain-snatching incident was reported at DP Road on December 24 last year. Messages circulating on social media in Kothrud about chain snatchers targeting people on morning walks instilled fear among locals.

BJP leader and Kothrud MLA Chandrakant Patil also visited Alankar Police Station seeking action against the culprits.

Meanwhile, the police checked over 200-250 CCTV camera footages to identify the accused. Based on tip-off received by head constable Dheeraj Pawar on Sunday, police arrested two suspects. Further probe revealed involvement of two more accomplices including a minor who was detained from Kothrud.

Sunita Rokade, senior inspector, Alankar Police Station, said, “The arrested accused do not have any criminal records. The fourth suspect who is on the run is a record criminal. They used to target people on morning walk in DP Road area. One of the targets foiled their attempt and gave us details about suspects.”

Police during house search recovered a small sword used to threaten people while committing the crime. Police claimed to have solved three chain-snatching cases reported in Kothrud and Chatuhshrungi areas.