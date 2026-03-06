Police bust inter-dist bike theft racket; 20 motorcycles recovered

Pune: Uttam Nagar police busted an inter-district motorcycle theft racket and recovered 20 stolen two-wheelers worth ₹15 lakh, officials said on Thursday. Uttam Nagar police busted an inter-district motorcycle theft racket and recovered 20 stolen two-wheelers worth ₹15 lakh, officials said on Thursday. (HT)

Four persons, including a 17-year-old minor, have been apprehended in connection with the case.

Deputy commissioner of police (Zone III) Sambhaji Patil said, “The accused operated systematically across multiple police station jurisdictions in Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune rural. They used fake number plates to avoid detection. With coordinated technical analysis and field intelligence, we detected 14 cases and recovered 20 motorcycles. Further investigation is underway to identify additional offences and possible receivers of stolen property.”

The case came to light after Rishikesh Rajendra Sakpal (35), a resident of More Residency in Uttam Nagar, lodged a complaint reporting that his Hero Honda Splendor motorcycle, valued at ₹50,000, was stolen from his parking area between 8:30pm on February 18 and 9am on February 19. A case was registered under section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Following the complaint, police set up a ‘naka bandi’ in the Uttam Nagar area as part of intensified checks against traffic violations and suspicious vehicles. During the operation, officers intercepted a motorcycle without a number plate. The rider, identified as Gaurav Raju Thapa (17), a resident of Kopre village, failed to provide satisfactory answers. Sustained questioning led to his alleged confession to the theft. Verification through the RTO app confirmed that the vehicle was linked to crime no 17/2026 at Uttam Nagar police station.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Mahesh Hanumant Singh Rajput (23), who was apprehended from the Sinhagad Road area on February 26 along with another stolen motorcycle (MH-24 BP-2790). Police said the accused fabricated number plates to conceal the identity of stolen vehicles. Another accused, Sachin Yashwant Chate (20), a resident of Ahire Gate in Uttam Nagar, was also arrested.

According to the police, the gang confessed to stealing motorcycles from 2024 until February 19, 2026, from multiple police station jurisdictions. These include Uttam Nagar, Kothrud, Warje, Bharati Vidyapeeth, Sinhagad Road, Nanded City, Rajgad and Bavdhan police stations.

Police said the accused primarily targeted parked motorcycles in residential complexes and public areas. After stealing the vehicles, they allegedly replaced the original number plates with fabricated ones, used the motorcycles for personal transport, and then attempted to sell or abandon them.

In total, 20 motorcycles worth ₹15 lakh have been seized. Police added that more recoveries and detections are likely as interrogation continues. Additional charges under sections 318(4), 338, 336(3), 340(2), and 3(5) of the BNS have been invoked.