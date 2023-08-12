Policeman booked for producing fake documents during recruitment

PUNE: The accused, identified as Govind Ingale from Beed, was booked under IPC sections 420, 465, 467, 468, and 471. (REPRESENTIVE PIC)

A police constable attached with the Shivaji Nagar police headquarters in the city was booked for providing a fake earthquake-affected certificate during the police recruitment process in 2019. The accused, identified as Govind Ingale from Beed, was booked under IPC sections 420, 465, 467, 468, and 471.

According to the police, the accused appeared for the police constable recruitment process in 2019 and got selected and joined the police force in 2021. During the document verification process, police suspected that the accused produced fake documents. Hence the additional commissioner of police of the administration conducted a detailed inquiry into this matter, following which the case was registered on Friday. API Bajirao Naik said “During the investigation, it was found that the accused produced a fake earthquake-affected certificate to secure the post. We will soon arrest him and check for the source of fake certificates.”

