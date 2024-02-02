Police receive fake bomb threat call at Poona Hospital

The police on Thursday night received a call claiming a bomb threat at Poona Hospital, putting authorities in a tizzy. Probe has been initiated to trace and apprehend the individual who made the hoax call. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A heavy police force and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to the spot and scrutiny of the area found no explosive device at the hospital premises, said officials. The hospital staff, patients, and visitors were evacuated from the premises to ensure their safety during the inspection process.

Sandeepan Pawar, senior inspector, Bund Garden Police Station, said, “A team of cyber cell is getting details of the caller before filing an FIR.”