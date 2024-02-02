 Police receive fake bomb threat call at Poona Hospital - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune / Police receive fake bomb threat call at Poona Hospital

Police receive fake bomb threat call at Poona Hospital

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Feb 02, 2024 10:39 PM IST

A heavy police force and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to the spot and scrutiny of the area found no explosive device at the hospital premises, said officials

The police on Thursday night received a call claiming a bomb threat at Poona Hospital, putting authorities in a tizzy.

Probe has been initiated to trace and apprehend the individual who made the hoax call. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Probe has been initiated to trace and apprehend the individual who made the hoax call. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A heavy police force and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to the spot and scrutiny of the area found no explosive device at the hospital premises, said officials. The hospital staff, patients, and visitors were evacuated from the premises to ensure their safety during the inspection process.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Probe has been initiated to trace and apprehend the individual who made the hoax call.

Sandeepan Pawar, senior inspector, Bund Garden Police Station, said, “A team of cyber cell is getting details of the caller before filing an FIR.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On