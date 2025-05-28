Police yet to identify three bodies found in Ranjangaon

Pune rural police are yet to identify the three half-burnt bodies found in Ranjangaon area on Sunday. The bodies, believed to be that of a woman and two children, were recovered from a field behind a private company in Ranjangaon-Khandale along the Pune-Ahilyanagar Road. The bodies, believed to be that of a woman and two children, were recovered from a field behind a private company in Ranjangaon-Khandale along the Pune-Ahilyanagar Road. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Sandeep Singh Gill, superintendent of police, Pune rural, said, “We are verifying missing complaints reported in Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune rural and adjoining districts. We have found two strong leads and will be able to identify the bodies soon.” Police have announced reward for providing information related to the incident.

Meanwhile, Ranjangaon Police Station has filed a case under Sections 103(1) and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against an unidentified person.