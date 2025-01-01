Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Poonawalla takes top honour at Mille Miglia UAE 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 01, 2025 05:22 AM IST

Adar Poonawalla honoured with ‘Hero of the Rally’ award at Mille Miglia UAE rally held in December 2024

Pune: Adar Poonawalla, the billionaire CEO of Serum Institute of India, was honoured with the “Hero of the Rally” award at the Mille Miglia UAE rally held earlier in December.

Adar Poonawalla honoured with ‘Hero of the Rally’ award at Mille Miglia UAE rally held in December 2024 (HT)
Adar Poonawalla honoured with ‘Hero of the Rally’ award at Mille Miglia UAE rally held in December 2024 (HT)

The city-based businessman on Tuesday said, “The recognition is a testament to my passion for preserving automotive heritage and celebrating the timeless beauty of classic cars.”

Poonawalla returned to the event for the third consecutive year to race with his 1974 Jaguar E-Type Roadster Series III, which is powered by a 5.3-litre V12. “Following its recent nut and bolt restoration, this was the first major race for the ‘big cat’ under my ownership, which was raring to do what it was exactly built to do. I was eager to put it through its paces on the stunning UAE roads, in particular, the climb and descent of the awe-inspiring Jebal Jais mountainscape, the country’s highest peak,” Poonawalla said.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On