Porsche crash case: Was ‘heavily drunk’, don’t remember anything, says juvenile to probe officials

During the interrogation, which lasted for over an hour, the officials asked the minor about the fatal accident, replacement of blood samples and other related instances related to the case.

The minor had knocked down a bike with Porsche car leading to death of two persons at Kalyaninagar on May 19.

According to the investigators, the juvenile told the police that at the time of accident, he was heavily drunk and does not remember anything. The teen was questioned in the presence of his mother, who has also been arrested.

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Friday permitted the police to probe the teenager. Under the Juvenile Justice Act, the inquiry of a minor has to be conducted in the parents’ presence.

According to officials, the juvenile was questioned between 11:30 am and 12:30 pm at the Yerawada Observation Home, where he has been sent till June 5.

Crime branch officials, including assistant commissioner of police Sunil Tambe, juvenile’s mother, district child protection officer and others were present during the interrogation.

According to the police, the juvenile remained tight-lipped and non-cooperative during the questioning. Despite efforts to elicit information crucial to the case, the juvenile claimed that he was too drunk and cannot remember anything.

“Our officials asked the minor about his initial location before the accident, his presence at Blak and Cosie pubs, driving of the Porsche car, accident details, tampering of evidence, collection of blood samples and medical tests, and who else was involved in kidnapping of their employed driver. To most questions, the minor maintained he cannot remember because of the liquor he had consumed,” said a crime branch officer requesting anonymity.

Police officials said they had collected statements of two other minors present in the car at the time of the accident. At the time of the accident, the juvenile was accompanied by his two minor friends and family driver in the car.

Earlier on Thursday, the Pune city police had submitted an application before JJB seeking permission to question the juvenile in front of his counsellors, and parents.