Thursday, Nov 07, 2024
Porsche crash: Father of minor driver’s friend surrenders before court

ByNadeem Inamdar
Nov 07, 2024 06:30 AM IST

It is alleged that the accused had replaced his minor son’s blood sample in connivance with the help by Sassoon General Hospital doctors and staff

Pune: The special court hearing the Porsche car accident case sent the 47-year-old father of the minor, who was found drunk with the main minor accused involved in the Porsche car accident case which left two IT professionals dead, to Yerawada jail on Wednesday afternoon.

The Supreme Court bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah on Tuesday declined to interfere with a Bombay High Court order that had denied anticipatory bail to the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The Supreme Court bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah on Tuesday declined to interfere with a Bombay High Court order that had denied anticipatory bail to the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

It is alleged that the accused had replaced his minor son’s blood sample in connivance with the help by Sassoon General Hospital doctors and staff.

The accused surrendered before the court following rejection of his anticipatory bail by the Supreme Court. Advocate Shishir Hiray said, “The accused surrendered before the court and is in magisterial custody.”

The Supreme Court bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah on Tuesday declined to interfere with a Bombay High Court order that had denied anticipatory bail to the accused.

The applicant’s minor son was allegedly in the rear seat of the luxury car, which was reportedly being driven by another minor. Both minors were purportedly drunk when the luxury car fatally knocked down two persons on a motorbike at Kalyaninagar in the wee hours of May 19 this year.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
