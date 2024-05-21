Porsche driven by minor did not have RTO registration since last 2 months: Officials

The Porsche Taycan driven by the 17-year-old that killed two youngsters at Kalyaningar early Sunday morning was pending registration issued by the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) since last two months, according to officials. According to the police, the imported car without number plates was driven by the builder’s minor son who was underage to get driving licence when the fatal accident took place at Kalyaninagar early Sunday morning, killing two young engineers. (HT PHOTO)

Pune’s prominent real estate developer, the minor’s father, brought the luxury car to Pune RTO for inspection on March 20. While the car was delivered to him, its registration could not be done because the builder did not pay road tax of around ₹44 lakh at Pune RTO.

“After the luxury car was brought to RTO on March 20, one of our officers conducted the inspection on the same day and instructed the dealer to complete the registration process, including payment of ₹44 lakh road tax. However, the registration was pending as teh tax was not paid,” said Sanjeev Bhor, Pune regional transport officer.

The police have booked the minor under the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) and his father under MVA and Juvenile Justice Act (JJA) for allowing the former to drive the luxury vehicle.

According to RTO officials, the four-door electric sedan was brought to the transport office for inspection in March, but the vehicle owner could not get the RTO registration number as the process was pending from the dealer’s side.

According to officials, while the dealer who delivered the Porsche is from Mumbai, the vehicle was brought from another state with temporary registration number for initial travelling.

“Ideally, the owner should have completed the registration process before plying it on road. As per our records, the registration of this specific car was not completed in Pune RTO. Under the Motor Vehicles Act, plying vehicle without RTO registration number is an offense,” Bhor said.

The Porsche Taycan is an electric car available in five variants. It has 79.2-93.4 kWh 800 V lithium-ion battery with enormous power output with heavy acceleration. It can reach from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.8 seconds and its top speed is of 260 kmph, according to experts.

The Pune police have lodged an FIR in the case against the 17-year-old who was driving the car under the Motor Vehicles Act Section 184, 119, 177 and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The minor has been accused of rash and negligent driving.