Home / Cities / Pune News / Amit Shah, CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis likely to hold meeting in Pune

Amit Shah, CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis likely to hold meeting in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 05, 2023 11:31 PM IST

Shah reached Pune on Saturday evening and will attend programmes on Sunday. He is staying at a private hotel, where Shinde is also staying at the same hotel, as per itinerary shared by the state government

PUNE As Union home minister Amit Shah is in Pune, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are likely to hold a meeting with him amid speculations about possible cabinet reshuffle which may be discussed.

Amit Shah (L) was greeted by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Ajit Pawar on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
Amit Shah (L) was greeted by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Ajit Pawar on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Shah reached Pune on Saturday evening and will attend programmes on Sunday. He is staying at a private hotel, where Shinde is also staying at the same hotel, as per itinerary shared by the state government.

Fadnavis also visited the city on Saturday late evening and attended the meeting with Shah.

All the leaders will attend a programme in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out