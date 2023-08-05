Amit Shah, CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis likely to hold meeting in Pune

PUNE As Union home minister Amit Shah is in Pune, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are likely to hold a meeting with him amid speculations about possible cabinet reshuffle which may be discussed. Amit Shah (L) was greeted by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Ajit Pawar on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Shah reached Pune on Saturday evening and will attend programmes on Sunday. He is staying at a private hotel, where Shinde is also staying at the same hotel, as per itinerary shared by the state government.

Fadnavis also visited the city on Saturday late evening and attended the meeting with Shah.

All the leaders will attend a programme in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday.