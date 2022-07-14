Potholes galore on new roads, PMC to take action against contractors

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to take action against contractors behind roads that were constructed just before the monsoon only to develop craters barely two months into the rainy season.

Additional municipal commissioner, Kunal Khemnar, on Wednesday issued a circular stating, “Prepared the list of roads that were built before the monsoon and potholes have already emerged in them. The PMC should ask the contractors responsible to clear these potholes and also impose a fine on them.”

“As per the agreement, the contractor is liable for defects. They should take care of all the damages that are taking place. As per the tender agreement, fines should be recovered from these contractors,” Khemnar said.

Khemnar’s circular comes in the wake of widespread criticism of newly-constructed roads that are already suffering damage. With roads having been built under the main road department and the regional ward office, Khemnar asked that a list be prepared of all such roads that were built before the rainy season only to develop potholes barely two months into the monsoon.

Meanwhile, a contractor on condition of anonymity, said, “The main reason for potholes is that after erecting the roads, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) allowed digging of the same roads for various purposes such as drainage, cable laying works etc. Naturally, once the road is dug, there are chances of potholes.”

While another contractor also requesting anonymity, said, “Nowadays, there are many unprofessional contractors. Ward-level works are usually carried out under the supervision of elected members. They are not bothered about the quality of roads. Tenders are floated at below the estimated costs as well. If the work that is carried out is at 30% below the estimated cost, how can we expect quality work from contractors?”

A third contractor who did not wish to be named either, said, “Many professional contractors are avoiding carrying out PMC works due to additional commission at various levels.”