Potholes galore on new roads, PMC to take action against contractors
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to take action against contractors behind roads that were constructed just before the monsoon only to develop craters barely two months into the rainy season.
Additional municipal commissioner, Kunal Khemnar, on Wednesday issued a circular stating, “Prepared the list of roads that were built before the monsoon and potholes have already emerged in them. The PMC should ask the contractors responsible to clear these potholes and also impose a fine on them.”
“As per the agreement, the contractor is liable for defects. They should take care of all the damages that are taking place. As per the tender agreement, fines should be recovered from these contractors,” Khemnar said.
Khemnar’s circular comes in the wake of widespread criticism of newly-constructed roads that are already suffering damage. With roads having been built under the main road department and the regional ward office, Khemnar asked that a list be prepared of all such roads that were built before the rainy season only to develop potholes barely two months into the monsoon.
Meanwhile, a contractor on condition of anonymity, said, “The main reason for potholes is that after erecting the roads, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) allowed digging of the same roads for various purposes such as drainage, cable laying works etc. Naturally, once the road is dug, there are chances of potholes.”
While another contractor also requesting anonymity, said, “Nowadays, there are many unprofessional contractors. Ward-level works are usually carried out under the supervision of elected members. They are not bothered about the quality of roads. Tenders are floated at below the estimated costs as well. If the work that is carried out is at 30% below the estimated cost, how can we expect quality work from contractors?”
A third contractor who did not wish to be named either, said, “Many professional contractors are avoiding carrying out PMC works due to additional commission at various levels.”
-
Pune’s monthly rainfall volume quota already covered as city sees third wettest July in past decade
With 15 days over in July, Pune has reported 279.3 mm rainfall, the third highest of the month since 2012. According to the India Meteorological Department, the highest monthly rainfall in Pune in the last decade was reported in 2019 at 377 mm. Till July 15, according to the weather department, Pune was expected to receive 73.8 mm rainfall while it received 279.3 mm.
-
Free Covid booster dose for all adults in Uttar Pradesh from Friday
Uttar Pradesh will start administering free booster doses of Covid vaccine to all adults at government vaccination centres from Friday. The Centre had on Wednesday announced that it will make Covid-19 vaccine booster doses free for all adults at government-run centres from July 15 for 75 days as part of its Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. A total of 37,35,194 have also received precaution doses, according to the Cowin portal.
-
Ludhiana | 4 siblings booked for fraud, crime surfaced after 37 years
Four siblings have been booked after 37 years for formulating a fake land agreement (Vasika) of the government land. The accused, identified as Raj Kumar, Daleep Kumar, Tulsi Muknma and Sudesh Kumar, are residents of Ludhiana. The complainant, sub-divisional magistrate (East) Gursimran Singh Dhillon, said the fraud came to light after the Punjab and Haryana high court directed the administration to probe the matter while entertaining a petition.
-
Ludhiana | Local bodies minister meets employees on chain hunger strike
With the municipal corporation employees' union— Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee— sitting on a chain hunger strike for the last nine days, seeking regularisation of contractual employees, the local MLAs arranged a meeting between the unions and local bodies' minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar in Chandigarh on Thursday. MLAs Madan lal Bagga, Ashok Prashar Pappi, Gurpreet Gogi, among others\, were also present in the meeting.
-
Pune district administration issues directions to 1,300 gram panchayats to prevent Malin-like tragedy
The district administration has issued directions to 1,300 gram panchayats in Pune asking them to take adequate steps for the safety of villagers residing in valleys and mountainous regions of their jurisdiction to prevent a Malin-like tragedy. The landslide at Malin in Pune's Ambegaon taluka took place on July 30, 2014 and claimed 151 lives. Several villagers had to be evacuated to safe locations.
