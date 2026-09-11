Pune - Power failure disrupts PMPML e-bus services

Around 145 electric buses (e-buses) of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) have remained off the roads for the last four days since Monday due to a power supply disruption at the Nigdi e-bus depot following a fire at a Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) substation in Chinchwad.

The disruption has forced the PMPML to cancel several trips on multiple routes, causing considerable inconvenience to employees, students and other passengers during peak morning hours.

“A power supply disruption at the Nigdi e-bus depot has affected the charging of our e-buses, and we are trying to operate maximum possible services by arranging buses from other depots,” said Mahesh Awhad, chairman and managing director, PMPML on Thursday.

A fire broke out at the MSEDCL substation in Chinchwad Sunday afternoon, disrupting electricity supply to several parts of the city. The power failure also affected the PMPML’s e-bus depot at Nigdi, where the electric fleet depends on regular power supply for overnight and scheduled charging. Although electricity was restored late on Sunday night and the PMPML attempted to charge the buses, the supply was disrupted again from Monday morning, throwing the charging schedule into disarray.

With repeated interruptions in power supply, the buses could not be charged to their required capacity. As a result, a large number of e-buses could not be deployed on routes for the third consecutive day. The sudden reduction in the fleet led to longer waiting times at several bus stops, particularly in Nigdi, Chinchwad and Pimpri during the morning rush. The PMPML diverted some buses from other depots towards Nigdi in an attempt to compensate for the shortage, but the additional buses were insufficient to meet the demand, forcing the transport undertaking to cancel several scheduled trips.

An MSEDCL official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “The fire at the Chinchwad substation affected the power supply, and restoration work and system stabilisation have been carried out on priority to ensure a reliable supply to the affected areas.”

The disruption has triggered anger among passengers who have had to deal with reduced bus availability for three consecutive days. With a large number of commuters dependent on PMPML services in the Nigdi-Chinchwad-Pimpri belt, the shortage has been particularly difficult during peak hours. Several passengers were forced to turn to private buses, autorickshaws and other modes of transport, resulting in additional travel costs and delays.

“I have been waiting much longer than usual for a PMPML bus for the past three days. During the morning rush, when students and office-goers need the buses the most, cancelling services because of a charging problem leaves passengers with very few options,” said Rutvik Pandey a passenger travelling from Nigdi to Pimpri.