Power utility snaps supply to 20k users in 25 days

In western Maharashtra, 1,574,580 consumers across domestic, commercial, and industrial sectors face disconnection due to outstanding bills amounting to ₹310.17 crore. The majority of arrears are from domestic consumers — ₹218.30 crore outstanding from 1,398,449 consumers — followed by commercial consumers ₹62.09 crore (152,900 consumers) and industrial customers ₹29.78 crore (23,231 consumers).

Pune district leads with 11,182 disconnections, followed by Satara (1,823), Solapur (6,008), Kolhapur (2,094), and Sangli (2,776) defaulters.

Pune regional division arrears

Ankush Nale, Pune regional director. MSEDCL, said, “Pune district tops the list with arrears amounting to ₹198.03 crore from 776,498 consumers, followed by Satara ₹22.02 crore (186,479 consumers), Solapur ₹49.06 crore (253,939), Kolhapur ₹20.33 crore (177,938), and Sangli district ₹20.73 crore (179,726). We have initiated stringent actions of power disconnection to overcome the financial strain.”

The official said that separate teams are verifying previously disconnected connections and taking action against unauthorised power supply from alternative sources.

Weekend payment centres

To facilitate bill payments for consumers in Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, and Solapur districts, MSEDCL’s official payment centres will remain open on Saturday (December 30) and Sunday (December 31). Additionally, consumers can make bill payments online through the www.mahadiscom.in and the MSEDCL mobile app. Moreover, the power utility offers RTGS or NEFT payment options for customers with bills exceeding ₹5,000.

Officials assaulted for taking action against unauthorised power usage

Loni Kalbhor Police Station has filed a criminal case against accused Ganesh Daundkar for allegedly assaulting engineers and employees of MSEDCL during power supply disconnections due to unpaid bills.

According to Dhammapal Pandit, deputy executive engineer, MSEDCL, he along with team member of Sunil Shinde, Anchal Bagde, Ashwini Gore and Kiran Zende conducted inspections at Theur Phata, Kunjirwadi around 2:30 pm on Tuesday (December 26). It was found that Lata Mohan Daundkar of Ambekarvasti owed ₹9,150 in unpaid bills, resulting in disconnection of electricity supply. The inspection also revealed that the consumer had been illegally drawing power from a neighbouring consumer. A site inspection report was promptly prepared to document the electricity theft. However, accused Daundkar arrived at the scene and tore the report and assaulted the officials. Later, MSEDCL filed a police complaint and case was lodged against Ganesh under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC.