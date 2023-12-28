close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Power utility snaps supply to 20k users in 25 days

Power utility snaps supply to 20k users in 25 days

BySiddharth Gadkari
Dec 28, 2023 06:10 AM IST

In western Maharashtra, 1,574,580 consumers across domestic, commercial, and industrial sectors face disconnection due to outstanding bills amounting to ₹310.17 crore

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited has snapped power connections of over 20,328 residential, commercial and industrial consumers in western Maharashtra in the past 25 days over pending dues and unauthorised supply from alternative sources.

The majority of arrears are from domestic consumers — <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>218.30 crore outstanding from 1,398,449 consumers — followed by commercial consumers <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>62.09 crore (152,900 consumers) and industrial customers <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29.78 crore (23,231 consumers). (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The majority of arrears are from domestic consumers — 218.30 crore outstanding from 1,398,449 consumers — followed by commercial consumers 62.09 crore (152,900 consumers) and industrial customers 29.78 crore (23,231 consumers). (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In western Maharashtra, 1,574,580 consumers across domestic, commercial, and industrial sectors face disconnection due to outstanding bills amounting to 310.17 crore. The majority of arrears are from domestic consumers — 218.30 crore outstanding from 1,398,449 consumers — followed by commercial consumers 62.09 crore (152,900 consumers) and industrial customers 29.78 crore (23,231 consumers).

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Pune district leads with 11,182 disconnections, followed by Satara (1,823), Solapur (6,008), Kolhapur (2,094), and Sangli (2,776) defaulters.

Pune regional division arrears

Ankush Nale, Pune regional director. MSEDCL, said, “Pune district tops the list with arrears amounting to 198.03 crore from 776,498 consumers, followed by Satara 22.02 crore (186,479 consumers), Solapur 49.06 crore (253,939), Kolhapur 20.33 crore (177,938), and Sangli district 20.73 crore (179,726). We have initiated stringent actions of power disconnection to overcome the financial strain.”

The official said that separate teams are verifying previously disconnected connections and taking action against unauthorised power supply from alternative sources.

Weekend payment centres

To facilitate bill payments for consumers in Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, and Solapur districts, MSEDCL’s official payment centres will remain open on Saturday (December 30) and Sunday (December 31). Additionally, consumers can make bill payments online through the www.mahadiscom.in and the MSEDCL mobile app. Moreover, the power utility offers RTGS or NEFT payment options for customers with bills exceeding 5,000.

Officials assaulted for taking action against unauthorised power usage

Loni Kalbhor Police Station has filed a criminal case against accused Ganesh Daundkar for allegedly assaulting engineers and employees of MSEDCL during power supply disconnections due to unpaid bills.

According to Dhammapal Pandit, deputy executive engineer, MSEDCL, he along with team member of Sunil Shinde, Anchal Bagde, Ashwini Gore and Kiran Zende conducted inspections at Theur Phata, Kunjirwadi around 2:30 pm on Tuesday (December 26). It was found that Lata Mohan Daundkar of Ambekarvasti owed 9,150 in unpaid bills, resulting in disconnection of electricity supply. The inspection also revealed that the consumer had been illegally drawing power from a neighbouring consumer. A site inspection report was promptly prepared to document the electricity theft. However, accused Daundkar arrived at the scene and tore the report and assaulted the officials. Later, MSEDCL filed a police complaint and case was lodged against Ganesh under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out