Pre-monsoon showers continue in parts of the city

Continuing the trend of the last two to three days, pre-monsoon rains lashed parts of the city on Wednesday, April 17, as well. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Wadgaon Sheri received the highest rainfall in the city (16.5 mm till 7.30 pm). Due to the rain, a hoarding fell near a bus stop in Ubale Nagar near Kharadi, damaging a vehicle in the bargain. (HT PHOTO)

According to IMD scientists, the pre-monsoon rainfall of the last few days is associated with higher temperatures and presence of moisture in the atmosphere and cloud formation over the city.

On April 16, many areas of the city received significant rainfall. Shivajinagar received 5 mm; Lohegaon 10 mm; Pashan 7 mm; and Koregaon Park 4 mm, as per the IMD. Similarly on April 17, many areas received moderate rainfall. Wadgaon Sheri recorded significantly higher rainfall accompanied by gusty winds and hailstorm. Magarpatta city reported 1 mm rainfall while Baramati tehsil reported 4.5 mm rainfall till 7.30 pm on Wednesday.

Anupam Kashyapi, former head of the weather and forecasting division, IMD Pune, said, “Clouds formed in the southeastern part of Pune district over Baramati and the adjoining areas resulted in rainfall in Wadgaon Sheri and Wagholi along with gusty winds, thunder and hailstorm.”

Due to the rain, a hoarding fell near a bus stop in Ubale Nagar near Kharadi, damaging a vehicle in the bargain. In another incident, a wall crumbled in the Kasba Peth area. In Kharadi, Manjari, Wadgaon Sheri and Shukrawar Peth, trees fell, causing damage to vehicles. Power supply was disrupted in Kharadi and Wagholi and the work to restore supply went on till late in the day.

As per the forecast, the city will continue to experience warm weather along with partly cloudy skies during the evening hours for the next two to three days. The IMD has advised people to follow the heat advisory as temperatures are well above normal levels currently. Due to the presence of moisture and trapped heat, nights will be particularly warmer in the coming days, Kashyapi said.