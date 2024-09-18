Primary teacher from Bihar arrested in Bavdhan murder case

PUNE Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested a primary teacher from Bihar and his friend for alleged murder of a nursery owner in Bavdhan area. The incident was reported on Wednesday at around 2 am at Green Dream Nursery. Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested primary teacher from Bihar and his friend for alleged murder of nursery owner in Bavdhan area. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Pravinkumar Bhola Mahato ,26, from Muzafarnagar was found dead at the nursery. He was the owner of the nursery, said police.

Police said within three hours after the murder they arrested Rajeev Kumar Nathuniprasad Sinh, 33, and his friend Dheerajkumar Ramodsingh, 20, both from Muzaffarnagar, who were arrested from Manpada in Thane when they were on their way to Bihar to evade police arrest.

Rajeev Kumar is a primary teacher in a school in Bihar while Dheerajkumar earlier worked with the deceased Pravinkumar at his nursery.

Police investigation revealed that the deceased was in an extramarital affair with the wife of the accused Rajeev Kumar and there were arguments between them on the same issue.

Recently, deceased Pravinkumar uploaded photos with the wife of the accused on social media which angered Rajeev Kumar, and he hatched the murder plan with the help from his friend.

Police said, accused Dheeraj Kumar knew the whereabouts of the deceased Pravinkumar. Hence, prime accused Rajeev Kumar brought Dheeraj Kumar with him to Pune. On Wednesday they visited the nursery and the accused slit his throat of the victim and fled from the spot.

Kanhiya Thorat, senior police inspector at Hinjewadi police station, said, “During CCTV and technical analysis we identified the accused and our team arrested them from Manpada in Thane.’’

“Rajeev Kumar confessed that he had also made plans to eliminate his wife, after reaching Bihar,” Thorat added.

During interrogation it is found that there were disagreement between Rajeev Kumar and his wife, and they have initiated divorce procedure. Before coming to Pune, the deceased Pravinkumar was in Bihar for almost four years and where he met the wife of the accused.

A case has been filed at Hinjewadi police station under sections 103(1) of the BNS.